LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's manufacturing digital drive reaches mass adoption stage

2026-02-22 08:40:51CGTN Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

China's digital push in the manufacturing sector has entered a stage of broad-based adoption, with the vast majority of large industrial enterprises implementing digital upgrades, a report said.

The report released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said the breadth of digital transformation across the manufacturing sector has expanded markedly, signaling a shift to scaled deployment.

As of December 2025, 89.6 percent of major industrial firms had undertaken digital retrofitting. Digital upgrades have particularly advanced faster in the automotive, shipbuilding and electronic information manufacturing sectors, with their digital upgrades rate reaching 94.4 percent, 94.2 percent and 93.9 percent, respectively.

Digital transformation has emerged as a key driver of efficiency, resilience and green production, according to Jiao Beibei, an engineer with the academy.

China should further accelerate the adoption of digital technologies by aligning transformation efforts with companies' operational needs and broader industrial upgrading goals, the report said, calling for stronger support in standards-setting, infrastructure and other fundamental areas.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]