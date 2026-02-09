Xi visits IT innovation park in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing on Monday morning.

At the park, Xi learned about IT application and innovation, and was briefed on Beijing's efforts to expedite the development of an international sci-tech innovation center.

Xi checked the display of sci-tech innovation outcomes, and talked with researchers and heads of sci-tech enterprises.