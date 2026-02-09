LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Xi visits IT innovation park in Beijing

2026-02-09 19:24:18Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing on Monday morning.

At the park, Xi learned about IT application and innovation, and was briefed on Beijing's efforts to expedite the development of an international sci-tech innovation center.

Xi checked the display of sci-tech innovation outcomes, and talked with researchers and heads of sci-tech enterprises. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]