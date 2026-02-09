Over 630 buildings in Myanmar's Myawaddy KK Park demolished

(ECNS) -- More than 630 buildings in the KK Park complex in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar, have been demolished, and over 1,500 criminal suspects have been repatriated to China, the country's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Monday.

Long a hub for cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, the Myawaddy area has been targeted in joint operations by China, Myanmar and Thailand since the three countries established a ministerial-level coordination mechanism in early 2025. Several rounds of crackdowns have since been carried out to dismantle criminal networks.

Since the beginning of this year, MPS task forces, with support from Chinese embassies, have coordinated with local diplomatic, immigration, military and police authorities in Myanmar and Thailand, conducting 10 joint repatriation operations that delivered a significant blow to telecom fraud activities.

An MPS official said China will further deepen international law enforcement cooperation, intensify joint operations, dismantle criminal strongholds, and continue consolidating progress in the fight against telecom fraud.

（By Evelyn）