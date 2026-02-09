Adora Magic City welcomes one-millionth passenger

(ECNS) — Adora Cruises on Sunday welcomed the one-millionth passenger aboard Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, as the vessel departed from Shanghai with more than 4,000 passengers on a five-day, four-night cruise to Jeju and Busan in the Republic of Korea.

Adora Magic City launched its maiden commercial voyage on Jan. 1, 2024 from Shanghai. The 136,201-gross-tonnage vessel boasts 2,125 guest rooms, accommodating over 5,000 passengers. In 2026, it is expected to operate more than 80 voyages, primarily using Shanghai as base. The ship will offer a range of five-day, four-night and six-day, five-night international cruise routes to destinations including Jeju, Busan and Seoul.

In August this year, the cruise ship will be deployed at Shenzhen as a home port for the first time, launching coastal cruises in China and voyages to Southeast Asia, according to the company.

The cruise operator also announced that construction of the second China-built large cruise ship, Adora Huacheng, has made significant progress, with overall completion exceeding 91%. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026 and will begin operations with Guangzhou's Nansha Port as base.

