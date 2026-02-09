Cambodia deports 110 Chinese nationals suspected of online fraud

(ECNS) -- Cambodia on Saturday deported 110 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in online fraud, in a coordinated operation with Chinese authorities, according to media reports.

The group was repatriated on a chartered flight organized by Cambodia's General Department of Immigration, with Chinese police participating in the transfer process.

China's ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wenbin, met with Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sar Sokha, earlier on Saturday to discuss cooperation in combating telecom and online fraud.

Wang said China places high importance on protecting the safety and legal rights of its citizens in Cambodia and has raised concerns with Cambodian authorities over recent cases involving missing Chinese nationals, many of which he said were linked to online fraud.

He urged local authorities to take concrete measures to crack down on telecom and online scams, illegal detention and violent crimes targeting Chinese citizens, while praising Cambodia's recent law enforcement efforts against such activities.

(By Zhang Jiahao)