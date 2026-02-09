Packages tempt tourists for skiing and a soak

Yushe Snow Mountain Ski Resort in Liupanshui, Guizhou province, features ski slopes surrounded by forests. (Photo: Yao Yong/ China Daily)

Skiers gliding through ancient forests by morning and soaking in steaming geothermal pools by night have become the new winter standard in Guizhou province.

As China's ice and snow economy moves south, the mountain city of Liupanshui is proving that high-quality winter sports aren't exclusive to the frigid north. By blending technical alpine skiing with luxury hot spring leisure, Liupanshui is successfully carving out a unique "two extremes in one day" tourism model.

Long known as a summer retreat, Liupanshui has emerged as the province's main ski hub, operating three resorts that attract visitors from across Guizhou and neighboring provinces.

At Yushe Snow Mountain Ski Resort, one of China's lowest-latitude alpine ski areas, the focus this season has shifted from mere participation to skill progression. To meet the demands of a maturing market, the resort has added Guizhou's first dedicated snowboard park and expanded its advanced terrain.

"Many visitors no longer find beginner runs sufficient," said site manager Li Baogang, noting that the resort — which sits within 3,700-hectares of forest — sees daily visitors exceeding 10,000.

The accessibility of these southern slopes is a primary draw. For travelers like Wang Yixue, who arrived from Guangzhou in Guangdong province via high-speed rail in just a few hours, Liupanshui offers a more convenient and temperate alternative to the sub-zero temperatures of Heilongjiang or Jilin provinces.

"It is not as cold as the north, and transport is more convenient," Wang said.

Five kilometers from the city center, Meihuashan Ski Resort is targeting a different demographic: families and "snow-cationers". With 98 wood cabins and a coaching staff of 130 — including 40 professionals brought in from Northeast China — the resort has transformed into a winter theme park. This season, it is doubling down on youth engagement, distributing 100,000 free tickets to students to foster a new generation of southern skiers.

Meihuashan stages daily intangible cultural heritage performances and acrobatic shows, and opening hours have been extended to 9 pm.

"This season's new installations are designed for photo opportunities and to recreate scenes from animations that children love. We will also introduce interactive penguin attractions in February," said coach team leader Luo Fuhao.

Liupanshui stands out for offering skiing by day and hot springs by night. About 50 kilometers from Yushe, Baichehe Hot Spring Resort sits in a nearby valley.

In winter, steam rises from outdoor pools fed by springs at about 50 C. Baichehe has developed several distinctive outdoor baths, including a "raw spring" and tea-infused pools that provide welcome warmth in cold weather. "The contrast between skiing and a hot-spring soak is uniquely refreshing and helps relax the body after a long day on the slopes," said a visitor surnamed Luo from Guiyang, capital of Guizhou.

Capitalizing on these natural advantages, Liupanshui markets combined ski and hot-spring packages.

"We have launched value combo tickets in close cooperation with Yushe resort. One ticket unlocks a triple experience: skiing, hot springs and a sightseeing minitrain. Visitors can switch easily from daytime skiing to evening soaking," said Wang Mei, deputy general manager of Baichehe Hot Spring Resort.