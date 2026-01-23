China's railway gears up for Spring Festival travel rush

Mechanics conduct inspections on the electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
The photo taken on Jan 22, 2026, shows the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains and Hexie (Harmony) bullet trains at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province. [Photon/chinadaily.com.cn]