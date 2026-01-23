LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's railway gears up for Spring Festival travel rush

2026-01-23 10:54:19chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download
Mechanics conduct inspections on the electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A mechanic conducts inspections on an EMU train on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A mechanic conducts inspections on an EMU train on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
Mechanics conduct inspections on the EMU trains on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A mechanic conducts inspections on an EMU train on the evening of Jan 22 at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province to ensure safe journeys during the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival travel rush will begin on Feb 2 and end on March 13, lasting a total of 40 days. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
The photo taken on Jan 22, 2026, shows the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains and Hexie (Harmony) bullet trains at Taiyuan EMU Depot in Shanxi province. [Photon/chinadaily.com.cn]

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]