Tech fuels exchanges between civilizations

Participants at a dialogue on inheritance and innovation of civilizations agreed on Thursday that technologies are reshaping societies at an unprecedented pace while fueling exchanges between civilizations.

The Thematic Dialogue on Advocating the Importance of Inheritance and Innovation of Civilizations was held as part of the plenary session of the two-day Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing.

Wang Gang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, had an in-depth exchange of views with three guests from Egypt, Malaysia and Cuba.

Chang Lih Kang, minister of science, technology and innovation of Malaysia, said the richness of human civilization lies not in uniformity but in diversity.

"When we protect and celebrate our civilization inheritance while embracing innovation, we contribute to building a more harmonious, connected and peaceful world."

He said that emerging technologies are reshaping societies at an unprecedented pace and it is imperative to ensure that technological progress becomes a bridge that connects civilizations.

In April, China and Malaysia signed 31 memorandums of understanding and agreements covering various sectors of cooperation, including in scientific and technological innovation and cultural exchanges.

Alpidio Alonso, minister of culture of Cuba, said that Cuba's pillars of national governance include scientific innovation and digital transformation, and the country defines development as a process ensuring the public's access to knowledge, technology and culture.

Wang said he believes that more Global South countries will see how much Cuba values sovereignty, cultural heritage and further openness, cooperation and innovation.

He also praised all the three countries for their own unique cultural charm, and their rich contributions to global civilization.

Essam Sharaf, former prime minister of Egypt and chairman of Sharaf Foundation for Sustainable Development, said that in advancing civilizational exchange and mutual understanding, China and Egypt have jointly organized numerous large-scale activities.

The topics include sharing cultural heritage preservation experiences, enhancing culture and art mutual exchanges, strengthening academic and educational communications and boosting cultural tourism interactions.

"To address the global challenges confronting the international community, we must unite and collaborate … (to) establish a clear vision for the future, and create a brighter future and more inclusive society through joint efforts," said Sharaf, noting the significance of China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humankind.