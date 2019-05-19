LINE

Politics

China to mark 70th anniversary of PRC founding with mass activities

China will launch mass activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The activities will take multiple forms across the country with patriotism at the core, according to a circular jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

The activities will include touring urban and rural areas to fathom changes in the country, story-telling by citizens about endeavors to realize their dreams, thematic book reading, cherishing the memory of revolutionary martyrs, and national defense education activities, according to the circular.

The slogans of the 70th anniversary celebration were also unveiled in the circular.

