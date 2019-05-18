Chinese financial institutions report Q1 net capital inflow from foreign investors

China's financial institutions reported net capital inflow of 761 million U.S. dollars from foreign investors in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday.

Inflow of direct investment from foreign investors reached 3.302 billion U.S. dollars during the period, while outflow stood at 2.54 billion dollars, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Domestic financial institutions reported outbound investment of 1.442 billion dollars and inflow of 1.32 billion dollars in Q1.