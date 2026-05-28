China, Africa advance space partnership with expanding cooperation projects

Over the years, China and African countries have expanded cooperation across multiple areas of the space sector, including infrastructure construction, satellite launches and commercial partnerships, underscoring the growing depth of collaboration.

Infrastructure cooperation

One of the examples comes from Namibia. In November 2025, China and Namibia signed the handover and takeover certificate for a China-aided satellite ground data receiving station and processing system in Windhoek. In February 2026, the project was officially handed over to Namibia, marking a milestone that is expected to strengthen the country's space science capacities, disaster response and innovation-driven development.

The project has made Namibia one of the few African countries capable of receiving real-time satellite remote-sensing data through a modern ground station, according to Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare.

Namibian Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp said the facility will serve as a strategic national asset by providing independent, high-resolution imagery to support border and maritime monitoring, environmental protection and disaster management.

Chinese experts also trained 14 Namibian technicians and pledged continued technical support for the project's second phase of development.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping said the project is the first high-technology development assistance project undertaken by China in Namibia, which "vividly demonstrates China's strong commitment to supporting African countries in advancing science and technology development."

Joint satellite development

China and African countries are also deepening collaboration in satellite development and launch missions.

In December 2025, the Egypt-developed SPNEX satellite was successfully launched aboard China's Lijian-1 (also known as Kinetica-1) carrier rocket, used for monitoring climate change impacts and ionospheric dynamics.

China has also expanded launch cooperation with Algeria. In January 2026, within just 16 days, China successfully launched two of Algeria's remote sensing satellites – AlSat-3A and AlSat-3B – using the Long March-2C rockets from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The satellites, developed under a cooperation agreement signed in 2023, are designed for land planning and disaster prevention and mitigation. In addition to sending the satellites to orbit, the project includes ground systems, technical training and support services for Algeria.

The satellite project marks another major space cooperation following the delivery of Algeria's first communications satellite. In December 2017, a Long March-3B carrier rocket successfully launched Alcomsat-1, the first space cooperation project between the two countries. The satellite appeared on Algerian 500-dinar banknotes, becoming a symbol of China-Algeria friendship and cooperation.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, Alcomsat-1 was built on the DFH-4 satellite bus, with a launch mass of 5,225 kilograms and a designed service life of 15 years.

Commercial space partnership

Beyond government-led programs, commercial aerospace companies are emerging as a driver of China-Africa space cooperation.

In June 2025, Chinese commercial satellite firm GalaxySpace signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria's National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Abuja.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on satellite development and manufacturing, capacity building and satellite services. The partnership aims to promote the deployment of satellite internet applications across Nigeria and other African markets, providing accessible and convenient communication technologies and services to support the local economic and social development.

Later that year, Geespace, another Chinese satellite communication service provider, signed an agreement with Algerian partners to introduce low-Earth orbit satellite Internet of Things services in Algeria.

Beyond cooperation in satellite research, development and space infrastructure, China has also supported Africa in cultivating aerospace talent and strengthening independent research, development and operational capabilities through scholarship programs, joint laboratories and technical exchanges.

It has provided technical consultation and training to institutions such as the Egyptian Space Agency and the NASRDA, helping enhance the development capacity of African space agencies.