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Chinese military condemns Dutch warship's intrusion into Xisha Qundao waters

2026-05-28 16:48:31CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the provocative acts by a Dutch Navy vessel in the South China Sea, urging the Dutch side to immediately stop its violations and provocations.

The Dutch Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter illegally intruded into China's territorial waters near Xisha Qundao on Wednesday and conducted multiple shipborne helicopter operations that intruded into China's territorial airspace, according to Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The theater command dispatched naval and air forces to expel the intruding vessel, using verbal and targeted electronic interference warnings to drive away the ship in accordance with laws and regulations, Zhai said.

Such provocative acts infringed on China's sovereignty and maritime and air security, severely breached international law and basic norms of international relations, and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.

"We firmly oppose the acts. The Netherlands should immediately stop its infringements and provocations," Zhai said, warning that theater command troops remain on high alert to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and regional peace.

 
 

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