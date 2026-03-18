'3+3' dialogue demonstrates deep relations

The first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security is held in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 16, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

The high-profile first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam"3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, which concluded in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on Monday with broad consensus, demonstrates the high level and strategic nature of the two countries' relations and holds relevance to efforts to build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture, analysts said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun chaired the meeting, together with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

The mechanism of "3+3" strategic dialogue is the result of the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, representing the first strategic communication platform of its kind globally. It was established by both countries as a vital initiative to safeguard the security of the political system and deepen strategic coordination.

The meeting took place as the current global landscape is marked by intertwined complexity, with the international order undergoing accelerated adjustments and unilateral bullying becoming increasingly rampant.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the mechanism is both an inherent requirement for advancing the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future and a necessary step for revitalizing the world socialist cause. By maintaining stability and development, China and Vietnam will demonstrate to the world the significant advantages of the socialist system, the vitality of the socialist cause, and the bright prospects for human development and progress, he said.

During the meeting, both sides held in-depth exchanges on developments and changes in the international landscape, safeguarding political security and advancing defense and law enforcement cooperation, reaching broad consensus.

They acknowledged that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, posing challenges to the socialist cause of both China and Vietnam.

They emphasized the need for both sides to maintain strategic clarity to safeguard ideological security, strengthen strategic resolve to unite more closely, enhance strategic resilience to leverage institutional advantages to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and reinforce strategic coordination, in order to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at the center and the international order underpinned by international law.

Both parties agreed to hold the second ministerial meeting of the"3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security in China.

Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong underlined the need for the public security ministries of the two countries to prioritize political security and enhance efforts to prevent and resist "color revolutions".

National Defense Minister Dong Jun said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to continuously enhance mutual trust in military security, and jointly safeguard maritime security and stability through positive interactions.

Xiang Haoyu, a specially appointed research fellow in the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said the mechanism is of demonstrative significance in terms of regional security cooperation. It provides a model of cooperation featuring nonalignment and nonconfrontation, proving that nations can achieve security cooperation through equal consultations, he added.

Also on Monday, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met separately with the three Chinese ministers.

To Lam said the meeting sent a clear message of both sides working together to promote development and revitalization and addressing common challenges.

Reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to the one-China policy, Chinh said Hanoi is willing to work with China to enhance political mutual trust and advance pragmatic cooperation.