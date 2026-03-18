Chinese FM says power politics has no future

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said that power politics and unilateral bullying win no heart and have no future, calling for strengthened cooperation within multilateral frameworks to safeguard peace and stability in Asia.

Concluding his visit to Vietnam, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talked in an interview with Chinese media that long-term peace and stability in Asia have not come easily and deserve to be cherished by all countries.

At present, the international landscape is undergoing profound changes and regional conflicts are spreading and spilling over, said Wang, adding that certain major powers resort to force willfully, posing a serious threat to world peace and stability.

Noting that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, this year and next, China and Vietnam will successively host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, and Vietnam will take over as a co-chair of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, Wang said that China, as an important force for peace, stability, and justice in the world, is willing to work with Vietnam and other countries to strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as APEC, ASEAN, and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation to safeguard their shared home of Asia, to jointly advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community, and to set an example for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

During his trip to Vietnam, Wang attended the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, and co-chaired the 17th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.