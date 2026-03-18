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China firmly opposes EU's illicit unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities：spokesperson

2026-03-18 08:57:02Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China firmly opposes the European Union (EU)'s illicit unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities and urges the EU to correct its wrong practices and work with China in a responsible and constructive manner to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in cyberspace, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a question on the EU on Monday imposing sanctions against two China-based and one Iranian companies on the excuse of cyberattacks against EU member states. 

 

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