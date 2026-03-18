China and Vietnam hold joint free clinics

Chinese and Vietnamese militaries held joint free clinics in border areas on Tuesday, with more than 1,700 local residents receiving medical treatment as the 10th China-Vietnam border defense friendship exchange entered its second day.

The clinics were held simultaneously in Dongxing city in South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Hoanh Mo commune in Vietnam's Quang Ninh province, lasting about four hours.

At a square outside the Dongxing gymnasium, military doctors from both countries sat side by side at 16 tables, offering on-site medical services to residents from both sides of the border.

The free clinic in Dongxing covered more than 10 departments and examination services, including cardiology, rehabilitation therapy, traditional Chinese medicine and ultrasound.

According to organizers, a total of 80 doctors from the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries participated, providing treatment across 1,707 patient visits.

Vu Thi Chin, a 53-year-old Vietnamese woman, received treatment from Chinese military doctors in Dongxing. She sought consultation on heart health and dietary habits following gallbladder surgery.

She said she was grateful to the Chinese military doctors for offering free clinics. Vu frequently travels between Dongxing and Vietnam's Mong Cai for border trade.

"Their medical skills seemed very good," she said, adding that they were also patient in understanding her condition and that the advice they gave was helpful.

Wang Li, a Chinese rehabilitation doctor, said he felt honored to take part in the joint clinic, noting it was his first time participating.

"This is a good thing for the health of people living along the border in both countries," he said. "As a serviceman, being able to help local residents is also part of our original aspiration."

Wang added that the event also provided an opportunity for military doctors from both sides to exchange academic and professional views and discuss treatment methods for common illnesses, benefiting both parties.

The joint clinics are part of the 10th China-Vietnam border defense friendship exchange, which will also include a joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf.