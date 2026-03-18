Chinese FM outlines outcomes of China-Vietnam cooperation meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday outlined the key outcomes of the 17th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shared the outcomes in an interview with Chinese media after attending the meeting and the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security in Hanoi.

Both sides agreed to enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance exchanges of experience in governance, continuously improve governance capabilities, and jointly explore paths of strengthening the party and developing the country, Wang said.

He added that both sides agreed to enrich security coordination, deepen collaboration in areas such as cybersecurity, combating online gambling and telecommunications fraud, and fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, and strengthen cooperation between the two militaries in political work, joint exercises and training, and border and coastal defense.

Wang also noted that both sides agreed to expand pragmatic cooperation, strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, cross-border economic cooperation zones, and smart ports, and promote cooperation in emerging fields such as technological innovation, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

He said that both sides agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, strengthen cooperation in areas such as culture and tourism, education and training, and healthcare, and accelerate the implementation of Chinese aid projects for improving people's livelihoods in Vietnam, making these projects tangible and accessible to the people of both countries.

He added that both sides agreed to properly manage differences, make good use of maritime negotiation mechanisms, promote maritime cooperation in low-sensitivity fields, and push for substantive progress in the demarcation of the waters outside the mouth of the Beibu Gulf and joint maritime development as early as possible, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Both sides agreed to enhance multilateral coordination, uphold genuine multilateralism, practice open regionalism, promote common values of all mankind, and push the global governance system towards a more just and equitable direction, according to Wang.