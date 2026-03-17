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Politics

China calls for de-escalation in Strait of Hormuz to prevent impact on global economy

2026-03-17 17:22:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China calls on parties to immediately stop military operations, avoid further escalation of the tense situation and prevent regional turmoil from further impacting the global economy, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday in Beijing.

Lin made the remarks in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn/)
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn/)

Lin said that the recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby has impacted the route for international goods and energy trade, disrupting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"We are in communication with relevant parties to work for the de-escalation of the situation," said Lin.

(By Gong Weiwei)

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