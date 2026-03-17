HK to host 2026 WIC Asia-Pacific Summit in April

The 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Asia-Pacific Summit is set to take place in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from April 13 to 14, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Focused on digital intelligence empowerment and innovative development, the summit will feature diverse programs, including an opening ceremony, the main forum, the WIC Distinguished Contribution Award ceremony and six sub-forums on intelligent agent innovation and application, digital finance, artificial intelligence (AI) security governance, smart living, intelligent health, and digitalization and dissemination of classic literature, respectively.

During the summit, more than 10 reports will be released focusing on three key themes: smart living, digital finance and AI governance, systematically demonstrating the cutting-edge exploration and in-depth insights into the AI-powered society. They will provide theoretical support for building an open, collaborative, inclusive and secure global AI governance system.

Two capacity-building events will also be held – an advanced training course on AI and cybersecurity capabilities and a thematic salon on co-governance of AI security.

In addition, the summit will launch the global application process for the 2026 WIC Distinguished Contribution Award, WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology, and practice cases of "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace." These initiatives are designed to recognize global role models and injecting new momentum into building a community with a shared future in cyberspace.