Beijing launches world's first robot senior care station, with over 40 types of service robots unveiled

(ECNS) -- The world's first smart robot senior care station has officially opened in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), also known as Beijing Yizhuang.

The facility brings together more than 40 types of intelligent robots, creating a pioneering model that combines technology with elderly care.

Covering approximately 1,100 square meters, the station includes a range of service areas, such as dining, healthcare, and wellness.

In the dining and kitchen area, the entire meal process is fully automated. In the health and wellness zone, robots provide services such as massage and moxibustion, while exoskeleton robots assist in scientific rehabilitation training. Additional robots are available for leisure activities like chess and tea service.

The station also features a model age-friendly living space equipped with smart wheelchairs, companion robots, and other advanced products. An interactive obstacle course for robotic dogs also allows seniors to engage with the technology firsthand.

Unlike traditional senior care centers, this station goes beyond traditional senior care centers by integrating essential services with age-friendly renovations and robotic applications, according to Zhang Li, an official from the BDA.

"We are gradually collecting feedback and suggestions from the elderly and relaying them to the technology providers." This helps drive the upgrading of the robots and ensures the sustainable and positive operation of the entire facility," Zhang explained.

The BDA plans to use this station as a pilot project, with the goal of expanding technology-enabled elderly care solutions and promoting the deeper application of robotics in the senior care sector.

(By Zhang Dongfang)