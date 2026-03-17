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Politics

Vietnamese PM meets with senior Chinese officials

2026-03-17 10:55:40Xinhua ECNS App Download
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun in Hanoi on Monday.

The three senior Chinese officials were in Vietnam to attend the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.

Chinh noted that China is the only country that aligns with all of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities, and that consolidating and developing relations with China is the top priority and a strategic choice of the Vietnamese party and government.

Chinh said that Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports the series of global initiatives proposed by China, and is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges, jointly enhance political mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation, properly handle differences, and continuously deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

For his part, Wang Yi said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to comprehensively deepen the alignment of development strategies, strengthen cooperation in areas such as connectivity, trade and investment, implement more projects that benefit people's livelihoods, and better deliver benefits to the people of both countries, so as to join hands and forge ahead in a turbulent and changing world.

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