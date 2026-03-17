Chinese embassy issues security alert for citizens in Israel once again

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv issued another security alert on Tuesday, urging Chinese nationals in Israel to take extra precautions as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

According to a statement posted on the embassy's official WeChat account, a missile strike hit near a dormitory housing Chinese workers in the city of Lod recently.

Shrapnel penetrated the building's walls and damaged electrical appliances inside. Fortunately, most workers were on duty at the time, and no casualties were reported.

The embassy warned that the Lod area, which is near the Ben Gurion Airport, faces an extremely high risk of attacks from missiles, rockets, and drones, the statement said.

The embassy once again urged Chinese nationals to relocate away from critical infrastructure and militarily sensitive areas, and to avoid living near the airport or in relatively isolated surrounding areas.

The embassy also reminded Chinese nationals to strictly follow the safety instructions issued by the Israel Home Front Command. This includes ensuring that homes and construction sites are equipped with bomb shelters, and immediately seeking shelter when air raid sirens sounds.

"If the accommodation or workplace provided by employers fails to meet safety requirements—such as lacking emergency secure spaces or underground shelters—workers have the right to refuse and report to the Israel Immigration Authority," the embassy said.

"In case of emergencies, please promptly contact the police and get in touch with the Chinese embassy," it added.

Given that the conflict may continue for an extended period, the embassy has launched a registration mini-program for transfer and evacuation, once again reminding Chinese nationals in Israel to stay updated.

(By Zhang Dongfang)