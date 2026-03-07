Xi calls for decisive progress in Healthy China Initiative during 15th Five-Year Plan period

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed unswervingly following the path of health development with Chinese characteristics to ensure decisive progress in advancing the Healthy China Initiative during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a joint group meeting during the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body.

The meeting was attended by national political advisors from the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, the Jiusan Society, the sector of medicine and health, and the sector of welfare and social security.

Building a Healthy China by 2035 is a strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, and the 15th Five-Year Plan period is critical to achieving this goal, Xi said, emphasizing the need for coordinated planning and accelerated implementation.

Six political advisors spoke at the meeting. After hearing their remarks, Xi delivered a speech. He noted that over the past year, the CPPCC has faithfully fulfilled its duties and responsibilities, offering advice and suggestions on areas including the 15th Five-Year Plan, thus making new contributions to the development of the cause of the Party and the country.

China is a socialist country, and a developing nation with a huge population and relatively large urban-rural and regional gaps, Xi said, adding that it is essential to proceed from China's actual conditions to advance the Healthy China Initiative.

As the situation evolves, certain specific policies and measures related to health work need to be optimized and improved, Xi noted. He stressed the need to keep a clear mind and maintain strategic resolve on fundamental issues.

Xi called for efforts to pool strength and resources and take effective measures to improve the public health system, build a high-quality and efficient healthcare service system, and promote healthy and positive lifestyles.

Xi underscored the importance of improving the framework of policies and institutions for the promotion of health, further deepening reforms, and advancing the application of scientific and technological innovation.

Noting that advancing the Healthy China Initiative requires the joint efforts of the entire society, Xi said the CPPCC should fulfill its roles as a specialized consultative body and put forward practical and effective policy recommendations.

As International Women's Day approaches, Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended festive greetings and best wishes to female lawmakers, political advisors, and staff members at the "two sessions." He also extended greetings to women from all ethnic groups and sectors across the country, including those in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese women.

Xi was accompanied by Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, who are both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.