75 years of diplomatic ties mark enduring friendship and shared progress: Pakistani Ambassador to China

By Wang Gaofei, Xue Lingqiao and Lin Mengnan

(ECNS) – Ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi hailed the bilateral ties as an "ironclad friendship" defined by deep strategic trust and decades of standing together "through thick and thin."

In an interview with China News Network in Beijing, Hashmi reflected on the two countries' long-standing partnership and outlined his vision for future cooperation.

Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1951, China and Pakistan have maintained a high level of mutual trust and deep cooperation across all fields. With the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a platform, the two countries have also forged a close China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Reflecting on the journey of bilateral relations, Hashmi noted that as time changes, the engagement between Pakistan and China has gradually expanded from government-level exchanges to broader people-to-people interaction, and finally evolving into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. This, he said, reflects a people-centered "logic of friendship," and the achievements in bilateral relations should be shared by the peoples of both countries.

Hashmi further pointed out that currently, countries around the world, amid a complex geopolitical environment where the international order and norms are under pressure, international law is under attacks, and global trade and international organizations are in distress, Pakistan and China however, have a strong track record of working with each other, have a very high degree of strategic trust, and have always stood by each other through thick and thin.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations are going to be even more productive in the next 75 years.

When it comes to Pakistan, it is often said that the Chinese people affectionately refer to it as "Batie" (ironclad brothers of Pakistan).

"We are very proud of the fact that this is a special term in a special expression reserved for Pakistan," as responded by Hashmi.

"This milestone would again, also naturally be focused on the people-to-people connectivity and greater interaction between our people," he added.

He also mentioned that Pakistan and China are now preparing a series of activities spanning diplomacy, economy and trade, culture, as well as academic and publishing fields.

"One of the activities that we are working on is to have a joint song developed between a Chinese pop star and Pakistani very top singer," Hashmi said.

He further stated that in recent years, Pakistan continues to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people (P2P) exchanges between the two countries. Looking ahead, comprehensive collaboration at the government-to-government (G2G), B2B, and P2P levels will form an excellent combination to further deepen bilateral ties.

Such people-to-people exchange is fully reflected in the cultivation and communication of educational talents between the two countries. In January, the Education Attaché of the Pakistani Embassy in China disclosed that there are currently about 29,000 Pakistani students studying or on exchange programs in China.

Thanks to stronger people-to-people ties, the number of Pakistani students studying in China has continued to grow rapidly. By 2017, Pakistan had become the third-largest source of international students in China, following South Korea and Thailand.

Looking ahead to future educational exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan, Hashmi said he hopes more Pakistani students can study information technology in China, including future technologies such as quantum computing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

He also stressed the need for skills and talent development programs for Pakistani youth, with an aim to equip them with the requisite competencies to cultivate professionals who meet the needs of joint ventures in Pakistan.

"We hope that Pakistani students will study not only these new technology areas but also learn the Chinese language, be aware of the Chinese culture, become a more sustainable bridge between our two countries, and build an even stronger foundation for our ironclad friendship," Hashmi concluded.