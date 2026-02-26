China refutes false remarks made by Japan, other nations at 61st Session of Human Rights Council

(ECNS) -- China's representative firmly rejected false remarks made by Japan and a small number of other countries concerning China at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The representative pointed out that Xinjiang and Xizang are experiencing economic development and social stability, and that the rights of people for all ethnic groups in these two autonomous regions are both fully protected.

The representative also noted that since the implementation of the national security law, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has now entered a new stage of stability and prosperity.

China strongly opposes and firmly rejects the actions by Japan and any other nations that wish to spread false information and launch attacks and smears against China, said China's representative.

China's representative emphasized that Japan's attempts to make unwarranted comments on the human rights of other countries cannot conceal its own human rights violations. Japan has refused to take historical responsibility on issues such as "comfort women", ignored concerns raised by the United Nations human rights mechanisms, and created what was described as a chilling effect through retaliation and pressure.

China's representative further said that Japan launched wars of aggression in the past and committed serious war crimes, yet has never undertaken profound reflection since.

The representative urged Japan to immediately engage in serious self-reflection, warning that failure to do so risks repeating the serious mistakes from history.

(By Gong Weiwei)