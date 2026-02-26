LINE

Why does learning to make Suo Noodle of Wudian feel like practicing Kung Fu for a foreign apprentice?

Suo Noodle originates from Wudian Town, Yiwu City, and is called Wudian Suomian by people. Known for its long, slender strands—which echoes the idea of longevity and lasting good fortune—Wudian Suomian carries deep cultural meaning.

Its traditional production techniques have been officially recognized as part of Yiwu's municipal Intangible Cultural Heritage. When a foreign apprentice comes into the workshop for the first time and tries this demanding, skill-intensive craft by hand, what does it really feel like? Click the video and join us to find it out.

