French culture minister resigns to run for Paris mayor

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced on Wednesday that she has submitted her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron in order to focus on her campaign in the Paris municipal elections, with the first round scheduled for March 15.

Speaking to French news channel BFMTV, Dati said the coming weeks would be decisive for Paris and for her candidacy, describing the mayoral race as "the fight of my life."

Dati has held the post of culture minister since January 2024. According to French daily Le Figaro, Dati had previously indicated that she would not pursue the Paris mayoral bid while continuing to serve as culture minister, and her resignation has reopened discussions over a cabinet reshuffle.

The Elysee Palace had already announced on Sunday the appointment of David Amiel as head of the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts, succeeding Amelie de Montchalin.