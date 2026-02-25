Merz leads business delegation to China, signaling strong trade cooperation: MOC

(ECNS) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz led a high-level trade delegation during his first official visit to China, underscoring Germany's strong commitment to deepening bilateral trade cooperation, China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The ministry said that about 30 senior executives from leading German companies in the automotive, chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, machinery manufacturing, and circular economy sectors would accompany Merz.

According to the ministry, China attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with Germany and is actively coordinating to prepare events such as the China-Germany economic advisory committee meeting, aiming to provide a platform for business dialogue and cooperation.

Over the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Germany, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has deepened steadily, it said.

Germany has remained China's largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment in Europe, and the two countries have achieved extensive industrial integration, the ministry said. It noted that in recent years, annual trade between China and Germany has exceeded $200 billion, and two-way investment stock has surpassed $65 billion, with each figure accounting for nearly one-quarter of China's total engagement with the European Union.

This year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). The ministry said China welcomes German companies to expand cooperation in traditional industries and explore emerging sectors such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and industrial digitalization.

(By Gong Weiwei)