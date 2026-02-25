Trump's longest-ever State of the Union address sparks ridicule, intensifies partisan clashes

(ECNS) -- U.S. President Donald Trump took credit for economic gains and his role in immigration in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, declaring the beginning of what he called a "golden age of America".

The speech lasted 108 minutes, setting a record as the longest State of the Union address since 1964, though U.S. media described it as well-worn rhetoric, lacking anything new.

U.S. President Donald Trump. (File photo/China News Service)

During the address, Republicans cheered and applauded, while Democrats protested and walked out, underscoring deepening political divisions between the two parties.

Well-worn rhetoric? Trump's speech may sound familiar

This is the "golden age of America," Trump said. He went on to criticize the Joe Biden administration, saying he had inherited a nation in crisis, but claimed his government had already delivered unprecedented change.

Garrett Haake, a reporter for CNBC, remarked that so much of the speech "feels rehashed from previous speeches."

Meanwhile, U.S. media outlets, including The New York Times, noted that Trump delivered the address at a time when his approval ratings had fallen to a low point in his second term, raising concerns among Republicans about potential losses in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Against this backdrop, Trump used the address to paint a picture of what he described as an unprecedented turnaround for the United States, in an apparent effort to boost public support.

Trump is criticised as "liar"

During the speech, Trump highlighted his administration's achievements in immigration and the economy.

However, several U.S. media outlets noted that parts of his remarks contained exaggerations and inaccurate data.

Trump cited a series of encouraging economic indicators, claiming that the U.S. had secured more than $18 trillion in investment commitments from around the world within 12 months and created 70,000 new construction jobs in a short period.

An investigation by CNN found these figures overstated, noting that the White House had included trillions of dollars in broader investment pledges related to bilateral trade or economic cooperation, rather than direct investment in the U.S.

Trump also claimed that the stock market had repeatedly hit record highs over the past year. However, Wall Street analysts warned of growing complacency in financial markets amid high valuations, persistent bubble concerns, and rising geopolitical tensions.

In addition, Trump credited his tariff policies for stimulating growth. However, CNN reported that the policy remained highly unpopular among many Americans.

U.S.Capitol. (Photo/China News Service)

During his speech, Trump also praised his administration's efforts to strengthen security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He referred to Somali immigrants in Minnesota as "Somali pirates" and accused them of fraud. In response, Somali-American Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar protested loudly from the chamber, shouting, "You're a liar."

Protests persist during the speech

During the long address, Trump repeatedly praised his own achievement record, but many in the audience didn't buy it.

Democratic lawmakers sat in silence, booed, or walked out in protest. As Trump began speaking, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, waved a sign reading "Black People Aren't Apes," protesting a video previously shared by Trump that was widely criticized as racist. Green was quickly ejected out.

At one point, Trump called on audience members to stand if they believed the U.S. government's primary duty is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants. Republicans rose to their feet and applauded for several minutes, while Democrats remained seated. Trump rebuked that they should be ashamed.

Democrats did not remain silent throughout. When Trump criticized a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning his tariff policy, Democrats responded with applause in support of the court's decision, in sharp contrast to their earlier silence.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., holding signs reading "No funding for ICE" and "Healthcare, not war." Some carried large posters displaying photos of individuals who died during operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Williamsburg, Virginia, Governor Abigail Spanberger quickly responded to Trump's speech, accusing him of attempting to distract Americans from rising living costs.

Spanberger said Trump had endangered the country's credibility by carrying out mass firings and appointing unqualified individuals to key positions, and noted that Trump had lied about economic conditions and failed to tell Americans the truth.

(By Gong Weiwei)