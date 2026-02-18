Peru's Congress approves motions to impeach President Jose Jeri

Peru's Congress on Tuesday approved seven censure motions to impeach the country's President Jose Jeri, who must leave office immediately.

The motions were passed with 75 votes in favor, 24 against and three abstentions.

After announcing the results, acting President of the Congress Fernando Rospigliosi declared the presidency of the Congress vacant.

He said lawmakers will convene in a plenary session at 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday to elect a new head of the Congress. Whoever is chosen will assume the presidency of the country.

Jeri was sworn in as Peru's president on Oct. 10, 2025 following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte by the Congress.

Under the constitution of Peru, if the country's president is temporarily or permanently unable to serve, the first vice president assumes the office. In the absence of the first vice president, the second vice president takes over. In the event of incapacity of both vice presidents, the president of the Congress assumes the presidency. If the incapacity is permanent, the president of the Congress shall immediately call elections.