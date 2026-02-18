LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Japanese PM Takaichi's cabinet resigns

2026-02-18 09:48:55Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi resigned with her cabinet on Wednesday.

Cabinet ministers of the Takaichi administration submitted letters of resignation en masse at a cabinet meeting, which started shortly after 9 a.m. local time, as parliament is set to convene for a new session in the afternoon to elect a new prime minister.

After the vote, the new premier will finalize cabinet appointments, and the chief cabinet secretary is scheduled to announce the lineup.

Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to be reinstated as prime minister, given that her party currently holds more than two-thirds of the seats in the powerful lower house.

With Takaichi's cabinet appointed just months ago in October and the ruling coalition winning the Feb. 8 general election, changes to the lineup are unlikely, local media said. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]