(W.E. Talk) Expert: Repairing China-Japan ties after election a test for Tokyo's diplomacy

Japan's House of Representatives election has long offered a key lens for observing the country's political trajectory and its domestic and foreign policies. Chen Yang, a young scholar of Japanese affairs and a visiting research fellow at Liaoning University's Institute of Japan Studies, said recently on the " W.E. Talk," program of China News Network that the Japanese government is grappling with multiple practical challenges at home and abroad.

Domestically, the long-term economic stagnation, rising prices, and depreciation of the yen have created a compounded negative effect. On the international front, issues such as how to repair China-Japan relations and maintain the stability in the Japan-U.S. alliance have become unavoidable challenges for the Japanese government.（Zhang Aolin, Guan Na）