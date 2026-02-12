Xi attends Chinese New Year gathering with non-CPC personages

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended festive greetings on Wednesday to people from non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), personages without party affiliation, and other members of the united front ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings while attending an annual gathering with non-CPC personages at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Addressing the gathering, Xi noted that 2025 was an extraordinary year. He said that facing profound and complicated changes at home and abroad, the CPC Central Committee united and led the entire Party and all Chinese people to overcome difficulties and work hard to achieve the year's main economic and social development targets and tasks.

These hard-won achievements stemmed from the Party's strong leadership and the joint efforts of all Chinese people, including those from non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation, Xi said.

Noting that 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Xi urged non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation to actively fulfill their duties and responsibilities, contributing to the implementation of the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans.

He called on them to strengthen political guidance, forge unity, contribute to the country's development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and strengthen their own development to show a fresh look as political parties and forces participating in state governance under socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi also urged them to rigorously improve their conduct and enforce discipline, with the aim of consolidating a sound political environment.

The gathering was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Wang, Cai and Ding are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.