Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to service personnel

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reviewed the armed forces' combat readiness and ongoing operations and extended Spring Festival greetings to all service members of the country via video link in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), waves to service personnel via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2026. Xi on Tuesday reviewed the armed forces' combat readiness and ongoing operations and extended Spring Festival greetings to all service members of the country via video link in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), expressed sincere regards to service personnel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of reserve forces and militia, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 17 this year.

Xi spoke via video link with nine units from different services of the military and the armed police, and commended them for their solid performance in their respective posts.

Describing the past year as highly unusual and extraordinary, Xi said the people's armed forces had advanced in-depth political rectification, effectively addressed various risks and challenges, and undergone "a revolutionary tempering" in the fight against corruption.

Officers and soldiers across the armed forces, especially those at the grassroots level, have been loyal to the Party, faithfully fulfilled their duties, and proven themselves capable and dependable, Xi said.

"Maintaining combat readiness during holidays is a fine tradition of our armed forces," Xi said, urging the military to stay vigilant and safeguard both national peace and the well-being of the people.