China releases white paper on Hong Kong's efforts in safeguarding national security under One Country, Two Systems framework

2026-02-10 09:12:28Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "Hong Kong: Safeguarding China's National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

Consisting of five parts in addition to a preface and a conclusion, the white paper details the unrelenting fight for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and the central government's fundamental responsibility for national security matters concerning Hong Kong.

It also expounds on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's achievements in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility for safeguarding national security, Hong Kong's transition from disorder to stability and prosperity, and efforts in creating high-standard security for high-quality development of the One Country, Two Systems policy. 

