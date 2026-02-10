Xi stresses sci-tech self-reliance in building modern socialist country

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed self-reliance and strength in science and technology, hailing it as the "key" in building China into a great modern socialist country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an information technology (IT) innovation park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2026. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/Xinhua)

Xi made the remarks when he visited a national information technology innovation park in Beijing.

Xi urged efforts to concentrate strength for major undertakings, pool all quality resources to secure breakthroughs, and move faster to tackle prominent weaknesses, in a bid to achieve the country's strategic objectives.