China issues action plan to revitalize theatrical arts

Chinese authorities have revealed an action plan to promote the inheritance and development of theatrical arts over the next three years, starting from 2026.

According to the plan, efforts will be made to invigorate innovation and creativity in theatre, significantly improve the quality of productions, and produce a new batch of outstanding theatrical works.

The plan aims to expand the ranks of theatre professionals, with a steady emergence of leading young talent.

It also emphasizes the establishment of a sound mechanism to support, guide and coordinate theatrical creation, along with a marked improvement in the industry ecosystem.

The action plan specifies measures such as supporting the development of theatre troupes, enhancing the effectiveness of production evaluation and funding support, strengthening the inheritance of theatrical arts, and promoting its public outreach.

The plan was jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.