Gold output increases, investment demand surges

A staff member arranges gold accessories at a gold shop in Yangzhou city of East China's Jiangsu province, Jan 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's gold production edged up in 2025 while overall consumption declined, amid a shift from jewelry toward investment products, data from the China Gold Association showed on Thursday.

The country produced 381.339 metric tons of gold last year, up 1.09% year-on-year, while output from imported raw materials rose 8.81% to 170.681 tons, the data revealed.

The association said that a number of exploration, development and technology projects had achieved phased breakthroughs in 2025.

On the consumption side, gold consumption totaled 950.096 tons last year, down 3.57% from a year earlier, as jewelry demand fell sharply while purchases of gold bars and coins jumped, marking the first instance of annual investment gold levels overtaking jewelry consumption in China.

Trading activity related to gold surged across domestic markets, with total gold turnover rising strongly on both the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, reflecting heightened participation within a context of elevated prices.

Higher prices also drove robust inflows into gold exchange-traded funds, which added 133.118 tons during the year, surging 149.91% from the volume recorded in 2024 and lifting total ETF holdings to 247.852 tons by the end of December, according to the data.