China, Philippines to keep talks open on maritime affairs

2026-01-30

China and the Philippines agreed on Thursday to maintain communication on maritime affairs through diplomatic channels.

The pledge was made during a bilateral meeting between Hou Yanqi, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry, and Leo M. Herrera-Lim, undersecretary of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as Marshall Louis M. Alferez, assistant secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, in Cebu, the Philippines.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on maritime affairs and other issues of mutual interest.

 
 

