China reaffirms sovereignty over Diaoyu Dao, criticizes Japan's military expansion: Defense Spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, and China will continue to take effective measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as its maritime rights and interests, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Jiang made the remarks in response to a question about an ordinance passed by Japan's Okinawa Prefecture concerning Diaoyu Dao, which has raised concerns that Japan may use it as a pretext to forcibly land on the islands to carry out so-called "on-site investigations."

Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. (Photo from China's Ministry of National Defense)

He also noted reports that the Japanese government has been stepping up efforts to expand its military buildup, sending what China views as provocative signals in sensitive areas. These include developing long-range missiles and loosening restrictions on weapons exports. It has also made covert arrangements with the U.S. to further integrate operational command and control.

Against this background, Jiang said that since the new administration took office, Japan has accelerated moves to expand its military capabilities and loosen restrictions on military development.

According to Jiang, Japan has acquired what he described as offensive weapons under the pretext of strengthening its counterstrike capability and has openly advocated for nuclear armament. He said these actions violate Japan's obligations as a defeated country, stipulated in legally binding international documents such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation.

Japan poses a serious threat to peace and stability in Asia and the world and have raised high vigilance among regional countries and the international community, said the spokesperson.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of the commencement of the Tokyo Trials. Right-wing forces in Japan made their ambitions for remilitarization increasingly public. China will work with all peace-loving nations to resolutely contain the resurgence and safeguard the post-WWII international order, as well as international fairness and justice," the spokesperson concluded.

(By Gong Weiwei)