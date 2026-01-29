Beyond Blood and Borders | Japanese 'war orphan' Takayoshi Utsunomiya: I hate Japanese militarism

After Japan's surrender in 1945, more than 4,000 Japanese children were left behind in China and raised by Chinese foster parents. They share a common name: Japanese "war orphans" in China.

Takayoshi Utsunomiya was adopted by his Chinese parents in 1945 at the age of 4. Following Japan's 1945 defeat, Takayoshi Utsunomiya's mother became so ill that she entrusted him to the care of Chinese adoptive parents. His adoptive parents gave him a Chinese name, "Zhang Youcai," which reflects the simple wishes of ordinary people, hoping he would become wealthy in the future.

"I will never forget my adoptive parents for as long as I live. Without them, I wouldn't have had this second chance at life," Takayoshi Utsunomiya said.

Takayoshi Utsunomiya never became wealthy in his lifetime, but after returning to Japan as an adult, he brought back the spiritual wealth imparted by his adoptive parents. In Japan, he joined the Japanese Repatriates & Japan-China Friendship Association and dedicated himself to promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan.