Insights | Surviving Filipino 'comfort women' condemn Japan’s wartime crimes, seek justice

Sharon Cabusao-Silva, a coordinator of Lila Pilipina (Filipino Grandmothers Alliance), said in a recent interview with China News Network that a Filipino “comfort woman” survivor, Lola Estelita Dy, once shared two wishes with her.

“She wanted to see justice served within her lifetime and that younger generations would never have to endure the suffering they experienced during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines,” Silva said.

However, by the end of 2024, Estelita passed away at the age of 94, without receiving an apology from Japan.

“Now that most of the victims have passed away, memorization has become a very important work, because we want to keep the tragedies of the wartime abuses that Japan has committed (alive),” said Silva.

In light of what she described as Japan’s recent right-leaning rhetoric and actions on historical issues, Silva, on behalf of Lila Pilipina, urged Japan to sincerely repent for the crimes and not continue further down the path of militarism. (Gan Tian)