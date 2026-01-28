China, Finland turn consensus into action: Cooperation with depth and direction

Over the decades, China-Finland relations have advanced steadily amid shifting global conditions. The latest meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing signaled a renewed push to place the relationship on a more stable, long-term and results-oriented track.

Beyond reaffirming political trust built over decades, the talks highlighted a shared determination to turn consensus into concrete cooperation – giving bilateral ties clearer direction at a time of growing global uncertainty.

Finland was among the earliest countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Over the past 76 years, the relationship has weathered global changes while maintaining a course defined by mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation. This visit reaffirmed that foundation, while placing fresh emphasis on deliverables and future-oriented collaboration.

A shared political baseline: Trust, respect and long-term vision

Xi described China-Finland friendship as one rooted in history, noting that both societies value resilience, self-reliance and steady progress. Against the backdrop of rising global risks and challenges, the two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening political trust, expanding exchanges and aligning cooperation with each other's development priorities.

This year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), with a continued focus on high-quality growth and high-level opening up. Within that context, Xi encouraged Finnish companies to participate more actively in China's vast market – not only as exporters, but as long-term partners enhancing global competitiveness.

Orpo reaffirmed Finland's commitment to the one-China policy and emphasized that bilateral ties are built on mutual trust and respect. He noted strong interest among Finnish enterprises in expanding cooperation with China and expressed readiness to translate leaders' consensus into concrete, mutually beneficial outcomes for both peoples.

Substantive cooperation: Innovation, green growth and industry links

Beyond political signaling, the meeting set out a practical cooperation agenda centered on areas where tangible results can be delivered.

Both sides highlighted opportunities in energy transition, the circular economy, agriculture and forestry, and scientific and technological innovation. These sectors closely align with Finland's strengths in clean technology and China's push for green and innovation-driven development.

A concrete example of substantive cooperation is the China-Finland Clean Energy Demonstration Project in Nansha District, south China's Guangzhou City, which was officially commissioned in August 2022 as the first China-Finland energy cooperation demonstration project under a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding between China's National Energy Administration and Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

The "Multiple-in-One" Micro-Energy Grid Demonstration Project integrates advanced technologies from three Finnish companies – Convion, Savosolar and Heliostorage – including a 60-kilowatt solid oxide fuel cell system, a solar thermal heat collection system with conversion efficiency of up to 52 percent, and a bedrock seasonal thermal energy storage system. According to project estimates, scaling up these solutions across 20 percent of medium-sized industrial parks in Guangzhou could cut carbon emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes per year, underscoring the practical impact of China-Finland cooperation in new energy and clean technology.

Building on these on-the-ground successes, both sides have moved to reinforce institutional frameworks designed to scale up and sustain practical cooperation. A key institutional outcome was the strengthening of mechanisms such as the Innovation Enterprise Cooperation Committee and the implementation of a Joint Working Plan, aimed at connecting companies, research institutions and policymakers more efficiently. Underscoring a shared emphasis on outcomes rather than rhetoric, multiple commercial cooperation agreements were signed alongside these frameworks.

Cooperation in ice and snow economy also featured prominently. As a traditional winter sports powerhouse, Finland brings experience and technology, while China's rapidly expanding ice and snow sector offers market potential – a combination both sides see as mutually reinforcing.

People-to-people exchanges: Sustaining momentum beyond trade

The leaders also highlighted the role of people-to-people exchanges in sustaining long-term cooperation. Xi welcomed more Finnish visitors to experience a China that is both ancient and modern, while calling for deeper interaction across culture, tourism and sports.

Recent figures point to a steady growth in two-way travel. According to Visit Finland's China Market Outlook, around 76,000 Chinese visitors traveled to Finland between January and September of 2025, a 13 percent year-on-year increase. In the other direction, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in November 2025 that visa-free entry for Finnish citizens would be extended through to December 31, 2026, allowing stays of up to 30 days for tourism, business, study visits, transit and cultural exchange.

Together, these trends and policy moves reflect an effort to keep people-to-people exchanges open and growing. Such measures are increasingly seen as stabilizers – practical steps that lower barriers, encourage mobility and help maintain continuity even as the external environment grows more complex. For both sides, stronger societal links add durability and resilience to broader political and economic cooperation.

Multilateral coordination in a changing world

The meeting placed China-Finland relations within a broader international context. Xi stressed the need for countries – especially major economies – to uphold equality, the rule of law, cooperation and credibility, and to safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law.

China expressed readiness to work with Finland to address global challenges and advance a more inclusive economic globalization. On China-Europe relations, Xi reiterated that partnership outweighs rivalry, voicing hope that Finland would continue playing a constructive role in promoting stable and healthy China-EU ties.

Orpo echoed the importance of maintaining constructive Europe-China relations, supporting free trade and European strategic autonomy, and contributing to the proper resolution of trade frictions through dialogue.