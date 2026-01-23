China launches nationwide employment assistance program

Nine central departments in China have initiated a three-month employment assistance program aimed at increasing incomes for laid-off workers, flexible workers and rural laborers.

The initiative, running from January to March, involved the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, among others.

Throughout the program, local authorities will organize job fairs in residential communities, rural areas, industrial zones, supermarkets, and railway stations. They will also encourage job seekers and workers to earn skills certificates.

Additionally, local authorities will enhance the promotion of job policies and services, targeting those in need, including people with disabilities, urban workers facing hardships, and graduates struggling to find employment. These groups will receive tailored assistance, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Human Resources on Thursday.