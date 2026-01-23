First batch of eco-friendly pioneer zones for construction of beautiful countryside unveiled

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced on Wednesday the designation of 23 county-level areas as China's inaugural batch of pioneer zones for the construction of beautiful countryside. These areas showcased diverse models for eco-friendly rural revitalization, according to a media release from the ministry.

The ministry highlighted that 10 of these areas have successfully balanced ecological conservation with livelihood improvements, addressing the unique challenges of developing mountainous villages. Another seven areas have achieved balanced rural-urban development by integrating ecological conservation with the growth of local characteristic industries.

The remaining six areas have leveraged their well-preserved ecosystems to revitalize rural communities through agricultural development.

Zhao Shixin, head of the ministry's department of soil ecology and environment, told China Central Television that beyond creating a livable environment, all 23 areas served as instructive models, demonstrating how other regions can enable residents to prosper from their pristine natural assets of lush mountains and lucid waters.

These zones also feature clean and tidy villages where sewage and waste are effectively treated, successfully eliminating black, malodorous water bodies.

The ministry announced plans to support approximately 100 county-level areas in developing into pioneer zones for beautiful countryside construction by 2027.