Unilateralism not the solution to global challenges and won't make U.S. great again

A year ago this week, the United Nations announced that the United States would withdraw from the World Health Organization in January 2026, following a formal notification from the U.S. leader. This decision is emblematic of a broader trend of U.S. unilateralism that poses risks to global stability and cooperation.

The U.S.' departure from the WHO signals a troubling retreat from its responsibilities as a major country. In a world fraught with challenges such as pandemics, climate change and geopolitical tensions, the U.S. should be assuming its due responsibility to promote collaborative efforts to address these issues.

Some U.S. politicians' remarks at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos further underscored this unilateral approach. Their persisting ambition to acquire Greenland, despite the dropping of tariff threats and the expressed willingness not to use force — although still insisting the Danish territory would come under the U.S. flag one way or another — reflects a transactional mindset. While their criticism of the European Union's green energy policies and the bloc's cooperation with China in the field further highlighted the U.S.' tendency to view international relations — even with allies — through the lens of short-term gain.

The U.S. leader claimed in Davos that he couldn't find any wind farms in China. The fact is China has had the largest installed wind power capacity in the world for 15 consecutive years. It has built the world's most comprehensive carbon reduction policy system and the largest renewable energy system. And during the past five years, the wind power and photovoltaic products exported by China have cumulatively reduced carbon emissions in other countries by approximately 4.1 billion tons.

The U.S.' alignment with fossil fuels is largely driven by vested interest groups. By dismissing green energy initiatives as a "scam", the U.S. administration is not only disregarding environmental imperatives but also risking undermining global efforts to combat climate change.

The U.S. stance threatens to offset the commitments of other nations to green energy transitions, potentially derailing international efforts to address the climate challenge.

The U.S.' use of tariffs and military threats as foreign policy tools further exemplifies its unilateral approach, which is fundamentally at odds with the collaborative ethos of the international community. Whether addressing health pandemics, ensuring collective security, or tackling climate change, no single nation can effectively manage these complex issues alone. Unilateralism not only fails to address these problems but also risks destabilizing the world order.

By prioritizing its own interests, the U.S. risks destabilizing the geopolitical landscape and eroding the many achievements of international cooperation embodied in the UN system and international law. The pursuit of such U.S.-centered policies and prioritizing short-term gains over long-term stability threatens to erode the foundations of international relations, leading to increased geopolitical tensions and a breakdown of trust among nations. It is pushing the world back to the "gunboat diplomacy" of the 19th century.

Eighty years of efforts to promote multilateralism, international legal systems and sovereign equality after the devastation and suffering of two world wars could be substantially impacted, weakened or even destroyed.

Embracing multilateralism and engaging constructively with global partners is essential to address the pressing issues of our time. By working together, nations can build a more stable, prosperous and sustainable future for all. Countries around the world should deepen their coordination and cooperation to resist the chaos and uncertainty caused by the rise of unilateralism.

The U.S. should recognize that unilateralism is the path to isolation and instability and undermines the very principles that have underpinned international peace and cooperation for decades. The world must collectively reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism to ensure a stable and secure global order.

"Make America Great Again" should not be realized at the expense of the rest of the world. If the U.S. wants to go nowhere fast, go alone. If it wants to go far, it should go together.