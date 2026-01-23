LINE

China drafting new national food prep standards

2026-01-23

China is to draft new national standards covering meals prepared in the catering sector, the State Council's Food Safety Commission Office and the State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Thursday.

Regulators have also prepared a separate parallel notice aimed at increasing transparency in the catering sector.

Co-drafted with the market regulator and the Ministry of Commerce, the notice would require restaurants to provide accessible details on how dishes are processed and prepared.

 
 

