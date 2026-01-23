China moves to set national standards for pre-made dishes

Authorities in China announced on Thursday that they plan to jointly release food safety standards and a classification system for pre-made dishes, drawing widespread public attention over food safety and consumers' right to be fully informed.

To safeguard consumers' legitimate rights and interests and promote high-quality industry development, the Food Safety Office of the State Council, in collaboration with the National Health Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation and other departments, has drafted the National Food Safety Standards for Pre-Made Dishes and Terminology and Classification for Pre-Made Dishes.

Additionally, in conjunction with the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Commerce, they have drafted an announcement promoting the self-disclosure of dish processing and preparation methods in the catering sector. The drafts will soon be released for public consultation.

Relevant departments will revise and improve the drafts based on feedback and suggestions and proceed with the official release according to due procedures.

Despite widespread adoption in large chain restaurants, pre-made dishes remain controversial. Small-scale producers may fail to meet food safety standards, consumers often lack clarity on what constitutes a pre-made dish, and some businesses mislead patrons by charging for "freshly made" dishes that are actually reheated pre-made products.

According to a 2024 notice issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation and other authorities, pre-made dishes are pre-packaged food products made from one or more edible agricultural ingredients, with or without seasonings and without added preservatives. They undergo industrial pre-processing — such as mixing, marinating, forming, frying, baking, boiling or steaming — and may include seasoning packets. These products are intended to be consumed after heating or cooking and must be produced, stored, transported and sold according to the conditions specified on their labels.

Fresh vegetables or ingredients that have only undergone simple processing, including washing, peeling or cutting, as well as ready-to-eat foods such as salads, convenience meals, steamed buns, pastries, hamburgers, sandwiches, pizzas and central kitchen-prepared dishes delivered to chain outlets, are not considered pre-made dishes. Heating refers to simple reheating before consumption, while cooking indicates thorough preparation of partially processed ingredients.

Previous media reports said the controversy reflects broader concerns over the industry and underscores the need to balance efficiency with consumer protection, with transparency, regulation and innovation shaping the sector's future.