Davos 2026: Finding new paths for cooperation in a fragmented world

The 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos unfolded against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical tension, economic fragmentation and social unease. Yet the dominant tone was not one of retreat, but of recalibration. Across speeches and high-level conversations, leaders returned to a shared conviction: cooperation remains indispensable, even if its forms must evolve.

WEF President Borge Brende set a metaphor that resonated throughout the meeting, noting that countries and companies are "finding the way like water" to advance common agendas in uncertain times.

The image is telling. Rather than forcing old channels of globalization, governments and businesses are adapting – flowing around obstacles, carving new paths, and seeking pragmatic connections where rigid structures no longer hold.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin reinforced this theme by emphasizing that society, science, economics and politics must work hand in hand. His warning was clear: when challenges are addressed in silos, solutions are inevitably partial.

From economic resilience to social cohesion, Davos underscored the need for integrated thinking and long-term commitment rather than short-term fixes.

China's message, delivered by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, focused squarely on the future of economic globalization. Acknowledging its imperfections, he rejected the idea of withdrawal into self-imposed isolation. Instead, he argued that the only viable path forward is dialogue and collective problem-solving to steer globalization in a more balanced and inclusive direction. His remarks aligned with China's broader push to expand domestic demand while opening markets further, particularly in services, and stood as a clear rebuke to trade wars and zero-sum thinking.

My conversation with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in Davos was strikingly candid. When asked what meaningful China–Europe cooperation now requires, she said to me: "There is no love. There are only proofs of love." Her point was unmistakable. In today's fractured global economy, affirming shared values is easy; translating them into action is far harder. For Lagarde, real partnership means delivering a stable, sustainable and level playing-field relationship in practical terms. It requires putting sensitive issues – pricing, subsidies, grants and structural imbalances – openly on the table, rather than treating them as taboos.

Ultimately, Davos 2026 offered no illusion that the world can simply return to a more benign era of globalization. What it did offer was a clearer understanding of what cooperation now demands. If the global economy is indeed "finding the way like water," then its direction will depend on whether major players are willing to prove – through concrete choices and shared responsibility – that cooperation remains not just desirable, but possible.