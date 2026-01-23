China Coast Guard says it rescued 13 Filipino sailors after a cargo ship capsized in the South China Sea early Friday
RIGHT BG
China Coast Guard says it rescued 13 Filipino sailors after a cargo ship capsized in the South China Sea early Friday
Philippine vessel deliberately rams China Coast Guard ship in waters near Huangyan Dao: CCG spokespe2025-09-16
CCG implements control measures on Philippine vessels attempting to intrude into Huangyan Dao's terr2024-12-04
Mainland sends back 4 Taiwan fishing boat crew: CCG2024-08-13